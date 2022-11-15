Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SRT will refurbish rundown train carriage
Thailand
General

SRT will refurbish rundown train carriage

published : 15 Nov 2022 at 12:45

writer: Online Reporters

A photo showing the rundown condition of a third-class car on the Sungai Kolok-Bangkok express, posted on Sunday by a Facebook user under the name Jack Panuphong.
A photo showing the rundown condition of a third-class car on the Sungai Kolok-Bangkok express, posted on Sunday by a Facebook user under the name Jack Panuphong.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has apologised to passengers on the Sungai Kolok-Bangkok special express for the rundown condition of a carriage shown on social media posts and promised to refurbish it.

The Facebook post by a train passenger highlighted the poor condition of the third-class car he was travelling in, including a broken windowpane and tattered, broken seat.

Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, the state railway's public relations chief, said SRT governor Nirut Maneephan was made aware of the report and had ordered a fact-finding investigation.

The maintenance, passenger services and train operations departments would examine and make sure all locomotives and passenger cars were in good condition before being put into service, to prevent a recurrence of this poor reflection of the Sungai Kolok-Bangkok special express. (continues below)

The rundown condition of a third-class car on the Sungai Kolok-Bangkok express. (Photo: Jack Panuphong's Facebook page)

The passenger car in question would be restored to a good condition, Mr Ekkarat said. 

The SRT apologised for the inconvenience and would make amends for it, he said.

He said the SRT had received a good response from commuters and tourists for its convenience and low fares and was open to recommendations to make improvements.

The rundown condition of a third-class car on the Sungai Kolok-Bangkok express. (Photo: Jack Panuphong's Facebook page)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Business

After FTX collapse, cryptocurrency sector fights back

LONDON: The failure of the FTX platform has undermined investor confidence and threatened the young cryptocurrency sector, pushing its main players to mobilise to save it.

13:45
World

Russia’s Lavrov stays in seat at G20 during Zelensky Speech

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stayed in the room during a virtual address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to a Group of 20 summit, before firing back with a litany of often-made but unsubstantiated accusations, people familiar with the matter said.

13:24
Thailand

Guard at robbed gambling den says no casualties from fired shots

A security guard at a gambling venue in Samut Prakan’s Muang district that was robbed last week has reported to police, and insisted that although he and the robbers both fired shots no-one was hurt

12:53