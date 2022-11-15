SRT will refurbish rundown train carriage

A photo showing the rundown condition of a third-class car on the Sungai Kolok-Bangkok express, posted on Sunday by a Facebook user under the name Jack Panuphong.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has apologised to passengers on the Sungai Kolok-Bangkok special express for the rundown condition of a carriage shown on social media posts and promised to refurbish it.

The Facebook post by a train passenger highlighted the poor condition of the third-class car he was travelling in, including a broken windowpane and tattered, broken seat.

Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, the state railway's public relations chief, said SRT governor Nirut Maneephan was made aware of the report and had ordered a fact-finding investigation.

The maintenance, passenger services and train operations departments would examine and make sure all locomotives and passenger cars were in good condition before being put into service, to prevent a recurrence of this poor reflection of the Sungai Kolok-Bangkok special express. (continues below)

The rundown condition of a third-class car on the Sungai Kolok-Bangkok express. (Photo: Jack Panuphong's Facebook page)

The passenger car in question would be restored to a good condition, Mr Ekkarat said.

The SRT apologised for the inconvenience and would make amends for it, he said.



He said the SRT had received a good response from commuters and tourists for its convenience and low fares and was open to recommendations to make improvements.