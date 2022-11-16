PM promotes EVs on eve of Apec summit

An official recharges a vehicle inside the Government House compound where an electric vehicle charging station has been installed to show the government's support for green energy. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha opened an electric vehicle (EV) charging station in the Government House compound on Tuesday as a practical and symbolic gesture showing the government's support for the green industry.

Gen Prayut led the ceremony for the "EleX by EGAT" charging station as a prelude to promoting the use of EV cars at state agencies and to highlight the government's determination for Thailand to transition to the EV industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It is also part of a plan to provide EVs to welcome leaders attending the 2022 Apec summit this week.

EleX by EGAT is a new charging station service provider managed by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), with the aim of expanding the EV community in Thailand.

Gen Prayut said this is a joint effort by the government and the private sector to reduce emissions and tackle global warming.

"It marks an early step by the government to raise awareness about the importance of the environment," said Gen Prayut.

Gen Prayut said he hoped everyone would support efforts to protect the environment as the country works to promote the use of EVs and attract investment for related vehicles and batteries.

"We must promote Thailand as an EV manufacturing hub in Asean. Thailand has also been supported by private firms from many countries," he said.

He added that Egat has been responsive to the government's policy, as the number of EV charging stations has been increasing nationwide.

Meanwhile, a decree was published in the Royal Gazette reducing annual taxes on EVs with immediate effect.

The purpose is to expand their use and reduce air pollution by invoking Section 175 of the constitution and Section 31 of the Vehicle Act 1979. It will lower the annual vehicle registration tax by 80% for new EVs registered within three years of the decree. The tax discount is offered to owners for the first year only.

Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the Department of Land Transport, said the incentive was submitted by the Transport Ministry.

It was initiated by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob to help cut carbon dioxide emissions, which contribute to PM2.5 fine dust pollution and is in line with the 20-year national strategy on clean energy.

Mr Chirute said electric cars must be newly produced and registered from Nov 9 this year to Nov 10 in 2025, to be eligible.

EVs weighing no more than 1,800 kilogrammes will see their payment slashed to 320 baht from 1,600 baht; vans to 160 baht from 800 baht; and motorbikes to 10 baht from 50 baht.

Thailand has seen 14,816 EVs registered so far this year, up 156% on-year.