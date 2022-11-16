Short-circuit blamed for huge fire at Summit Footwear

Firefighters try to put out flames at Summit Footwear Co in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province, on Tuesday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire broke out at a shoe factory of Summit Footwear Co in Bang Phli district on Tuesday evening. Officials suspected the blaze was caused by an electrical short-circuit.

The factory of Aerosoft shoes on the outbound side of Theparat (Bang Na - Trat) Highway in tambon Bang Chalong caught fire about 5.30pm, as hundreds of workers were ending their shift. They escaped through the fire exits.

Dozens of fire engines were deployed to fight the huge blaze believed to originate on the ground floor of the six-storey building.

Police closed the frontage road, as firefighters were trying to put out the raging flames that stretched up the building.

Fire crews took more than five hours to control the blaze. The building sustained cracks on its walls after the incident. Damage was initially estimated at about 20 million baht.

According to the Industry Ministry, officials blamed the fire on an electric short circuit, and no hazardous chemicals were burnt.



