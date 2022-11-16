Cleaners arrested for hotel theft 5 years ago

A police officer serves an arrest warrant on one of the two women wanted for theft from a hotel guest's room in Pattaya five years ago. (Photo: Crime Suppression Division)

Two former hotel cleaners have been arrested for the theft of cash and gold from a hotel guest's room in Pattaya five years ago.

Crime Suppression Division police arrested Aranya Modnok, 44, in front of a rented house in Wang Noi district of Ayutthaya and Phratchalee Thiangtham, 36, at a room in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Tuesday.

The two women had previously worked as cleaners at a hotel in tambon Na Klue in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district and were wanted under arrest warrants issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court for collusion in theft, police said.

They allegedly used their cleaner's keycard to enter a room after the guest went to breakfast in September 2017, and stole a three-baht weight gold necklace with a gold-plated amulet and some cash.

After examining close-circuit camera recordings Pattaya police obtained court warrants for their arrest. By then, the two women had fled.

They were finally traced to Ayutthaya and Samut Prakan provinces and arrested five years later.

During questioning, Ms Aranya and Ms Phratchalee allegedly confessed to the charges. They said they sold the stolen gold necklace for 60,000 baht, and one of them kept the stolen amulet. The suspects were held in police custody for legal action.



