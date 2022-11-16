Unconscious drowning fisherman saved after boat capsizes

Rescued fisherman Suwit Fuangfung is moved into an ambulance before being rushed to a hospital, after his boat capsized in a storm at sea off Muang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Tuesday night. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A local fisherman came very close to death when his small boat capsized during a rainstorm in Pak Nakhon bay, Muang district, of this southern coastal province on Tuesday night.

He was heard and rescued as he cried out in the dark and lost consciousness struggling to swim to shore.

Suwit Fuangfung, 44, of Moo 4 village in tambon Tha Rai of Muang district, said that early on Tuesday night he went out fishing alone in a small boat in Pak Nakhon bay.

Later in the night a strong storm blew in, stirring up large waves that capsized his boat in the middle of the bay. He abandoned the boat and swam desperately for the shore. As he neared the beach, fatigue and the conditions overtook him and he called out desperately for help. He then lost consciousness.

His cries were heard and he was brought safely ashore by local residents who happened to be in the area. It was about half past midnight. They called a rescue unit.

The Pracha Ruam Jai Foundation rushed to the scene and give him emergency first aid, and he regained consciousness before he was taken to Marahat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

Mr Suwit is recovering. He thanked the people who heard his cry for help and the rescue unit for saving his life. He said it was most fortunate the boat capsized not very far from the shore.