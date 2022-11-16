Pattani to claw its way into ranks of sea crab hubs

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek and Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre secretary-general R/Adm Somkiat Ponprayoon with sea crabs. (Photo: Government House)

Pattani will be developed and promoted as a global hub for the farming of sea crabs.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was already impressed with the progress made in promoting Pattani, one of the three southernmost border provinces, as a sea crab city, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

“Pattani Bay is suitable for sea crab cultivation due to its environmental prosperity,” said Ms Rachada, who is now a special representative for solving the unrest in the deep South.

The Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC), the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, and the Faculty of Science and Technology at Prince of Songkla University, Pattani Campus (PSU) would set up an aquaculture base to farm the crabs. The aim was to maximise production and satisfy demand while boosting farm income in the region.

The PSU would apply aquaculture technology to the sea-crab production process and look into raising them at abandoned shrimp farms and salt fields, she said.

“The university will teach those farmers who are interested in crab production about vertical crab farming, or what we refer to as the ‘crab condominium method’, ” she said.

The aquaculture base was expected to start work by Dec 19, said SBPAC secretary-general R/Adm Somkiat Ponprayoon.

“After it becomes operational, the government will provide Pattani farmers with the first batch of 100,000 sea crabs hatchlings in January,” said Ms Rachada. The SBPAC intended to launch new crab production facilities in Songkhla, Krabi and Satun, she said.

Additionally, the centre intended to promote local dishes made with sea crab as one of the province’s main tourist attractions, with Malaysian tourists their primary target, she added.

“We are certain this promotional campaign will serve the demand for crab consumption in the nation. We also plan to export the products to another country in the future,” Ms Rachada said.

More information about crab cultivation is available from the SBPAC’s civil development promotion and support division tel 073-274-471.