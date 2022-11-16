Bangkok officials warn anti-Apec protesters not to camp out at City Hall

A stage set up ahead of the Citizens Stop Apec 2022 demonstration in front of Bangkok City Hall on Wednesday. (Screenshot)

Bangkok officials have warned "Citizens Stop Apec 2022" demonstrators that they will not be allowed to spend the night in front of Bangkok City Hall.

Citizens Stop Apec 2022 leader and anti-government activist Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon on Wednesday declared the group's intention to remain in front of Bangkok City Hall until Friday.

Many protestors have travelled from different provinces and have no means of finding accommodation, so they will have to sleep at the site, Ms Patsaravalee said.

She argued that as a public space, the capital's hall of government should be at the disposal of citizens.

Gen Nipat Thonglek, adviser to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, visited the demonstration on Wednesday to observe the gathering first-hand. He was seen taking photos of the participants and watching speeches.

Gen Nipat told reporters that in accordance with orders from the governor, all demonstrations in the capital would only be allowed to proceed until 10pm. While facilities such as mobile lavatories and car parks are available, he said, protesters have been warned not to exceed noise limits and violate other restrictions.

Asked about Citizens Stop Apec 2022’s plan to remain at the site around the clock, the official insisted that no allowances would be made.

“We must maintain the principle that we previously agreed in discussions with representatives of the protest group," Gen Nipat said. "It was stated that Bangkok officials could not permit demonstrators to spend the night at the site, and we ask that they understand and cooperate by dispersing by 10pm, limiting their [noise] volume and keeping speech topics within the law."

Thailand will host the first in-person Apec Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok on Nov 14-19, the 33rd Apec Ministerial Meeting (AMM) on Nov 17 and the 29th Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) on Nov 18-19.