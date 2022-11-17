BCG communique 'ready'

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha accompanies Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in reviewing a guard of honour at Government House on Wednesday. The president is making an official visit to Thailand and attending the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders' Meeting. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The final draft of a document titled "Bangkok Goals on Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy" agreed upon by an Apec Senior Officials' Meeting on Wednesday is ready to be endorsed by 21 leaders of Apec member countries and economic zones attending the 29th Apec summit from Friday till Saturday, according to the Apec 2022 SOM chair.

Thani Thongphakdi, who also serves as Thailand's ambassador to the United Kingdom, announced the outcome on Wednesday of the meeting held from Monday to Tuesday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

He said senior officials from all 21 Apec members agreed the final draft was ready to be endorsed on the final day of the Apec summit.

Mr Thani said the Bangkok Goals will serve as a roadmap for Apec sustainability and inclusive development with a focus on four key areas: climate change mitigation, sustainable trade and investment, environmental conservation, and waste management.

They will be implemented by a conducive regulatory framework, capacity building, infrastructure development, and networking among stakeholders, he added.

"The Bangkok Goals will chart a new course for Apec's sustainability agenda by translating the vision and direction to be laid out in the Putrajaya Vision 2040 and the Aotearoa Plan of Action into concrete action," Mr Thani said.

To support the goals, he said Thailand proposed the launch of the Apec BCG Awards, with the goal of achieving sustainability in the region, to inspire the community to adopt the BCG economic model.

"These [Bangkok Goals and the BCG award] will turn out to be the legacy of Thailand hosting the Apec summit," he said.

Responding to questions on whether the goals included a timeframe and checklist to ensure the commitment of the 21 Apec members, Mr Thani said their endorsement on Saturday would include directions for how Apec stakeholders could integrate them.

"Importantly, the Bangkok Goals Secretariat will draw up a compendium of what Apec is doing.

"So that will serve as a checklist to help us measure how much has been done and what remains to be done. It will help guide us in the future," he said.

Two other documents have yet to be finalised, Mr Thani said. They are the Apec Joint Ministerial Statement, and the Apec Leaders' Declaration (from the 29th Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting).

"We still need to do more work on both of those," he added.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday for an official visit to the kingdom as well as to attend the 29th Apec Leaders' Meeting.

Mr Phuc, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation from Vietnam were welcomed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, his wife, and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai at Wing 6 in Bangkok's Don Muang.

The two leaders held bilateral talks on Wednesday afternoon at Government House before presiding over the signing of five documents aimed at deepening bilateral ties.

They included an action plan for an enhanced strategic partnership for 2022-2027; an agreement on mutual assistance in civil litigation; a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a sister city for the Vietnamese city of Danang in Thailand; and an MoU between the Board of Trade of Thailand and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

An agreement to support trade and investment between the Export-Import Bank of Thailand and the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam was also included.

Meanwhile, Somboon Khamheng, chairman of the coordinating committee for NGO-COD Thailand, said at least 500 people would campaign against the BCG economic model on Friday.

He said the rally would depart from Lan Kon Muang (City Square) in front of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and be accompanied by members of the Rassadon Group before heading to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the Apec meeting venue.

Mr Somboon accused the government of failing to achieve the BCG economy, saying its policies have on the contrary caused conflicts related to land use among various local groups.

In other news, Government House spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Thailand will benefit from hosting the 2022 Apec summit as it will result in greater regional cooperation.

He said the government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other bodies from the public and private sector have been working hard since 2020 to prepare for the meeting to capitalise on its overarching theme of "Open. Connect. Balance."