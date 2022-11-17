Ex-cop arrested for grenade attack on neighbour's house

Siraphop Wongmaket, 42, a former police officer, is arrested at a resort on Wednesday night on charges of throwing six grenades at his neighbour's house in April this year, in Warin Chamrap district of Ubon Ratchathani (Capture from TV Channel 8)

A sacked police officer accused of throwing six hand grenades at a neighbour's house in Ubon Ratchathani, injuring three people, has been arrested seven months later at a resort not far from the scene.

Local police led by Pol Lt Col Bovornsak Khamransee, deputy investigation chief for Warin Chamrap district, surrounded the resort in tambon Muang Srikhai following receipt of information that Siraphop Wongmaket, aka Dab Tueng (Pol Snr Sgt Maj Tueng), 42, was hiding there after fleeing an arrest warrant in April.

He had been an investigator at the Ubon Ratchathani provincial police office but was expelled from the force before the alleged crime.

The suspect was arrested in a room at the resort. The team reported finding no illegal items or weapons in the room.

Mr Siraphop has been charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of grenades. He allegedly confessed to the charges after his arrest.

On April 23, six M67 grenades were thrown at the home of Wiwat Thinthavorn, 40, at Ban Med, village Moo 5, in tambon Muang Srikhai, Warin Chamrap district, around 9pm.

The family were having a meal at the time. Two stones were thrown into the house, followed by sharp explosions as six grenades exploded outside in front of the house. Three members of family received minor injuries, with damage to parked motorcycles and other property.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly said he had a long-standing dispute with neighbour Wiwat that led to him being expelled from the police force. He said he was drunk when he threw the six grenades, which he had bought from a neighbouring country, at Mr Wiwat's house.

He was held in police custody at Warin Chamrap police station for legal action.