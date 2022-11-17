Section
Thailand
General

Apec road pass card registration continues

published : 17 Nov 2022 at 13:06

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police enforce the closure of Ratchadaphisek Road at Asok Montri intersection on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Police enforce the closure of Ratchadaphisek Road at Asok Montri intersection on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Police extended their issuance of pass cards for people living or working near the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, until Saturday for the convenience of about 45,000 people there, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong said the pass cards would be issued to people who need to enter Ratchadaphisek Road between Asok Montri and Rama IV intersections and Duang Phithak Road, as the routes adjacent to the centre were closed this week from Monday to Saturday.

He said that about 45,000 people still had to use these routes because they either lived or worked in the area.

Until Saturday people could apply for the pass at Lumpini and Thong Lor police stations, which supervise Duang Phithak Road and the section of Ratchadaphisek Road respectively. 

For online permission, registrants could scan a QR code and fill in a form with details about their residence, personal and vehicle data and photos of their vehicle.

Thong Lor police were issuing pass cards at the station and their traffic light booth at Asok Montri intersection.

QR codes for Thong Lor police station, left, and Lumpini police station. (Photo: Royal Thai Police)



