Two arrested for theft of poles from historical park

Two suspects pictured taking the stolen steel poles from Ayutthaya Historical Park to a scrap dealer. (Photo supplied by Sunthon Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Police arrested two men on Friday on charges of stealing short stainless steel poles from the embankment of a historical park beside the Chao Phraya River.

Ayutthaya natives Tasanai Khlailkhlueng, 44, and Pongwat Sinchai, 26, were taken into custody by police from Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya station.

Their arrest was prompted by a witness's complaint and photo of two men delivering the stolen poles to a scrap dealer on Highway 347 in tambon Ban Pom of Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya district on Friday morning.

The suspects were detained by police while at the junkyard, and the 12 poles and the suspects' motorcycle seized as evidence. They were charged with theft of state property.

According to police, Mr Tasanai said he was out of work and asked his friend to help him steal the poles, which could be easily detached and the stainless steel would fetch a good price.

He said they made three round trips, removing and taking away the poles from a tumbled down structure on the embankment in front of Sri Suriyothai pagoda in Ayutthaya Historical Park.