Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Heavy rain forecast next week
Thailand
General

Heavy rain forecast next week

published : 18 Nov 2022 at 15:26

writer: Online Reporters

The Meteorological Department is forecasting heavy rain and possible flooding in central and lower regions for several days next week, brought by an approaching low-pressure system.

Director-general Chomparee Chompurat said on Friday that a low-pressure system near Borneo would pass over Cape Ca Mau on the southern tip of VIetnam on Sunday and Monday and enter the Gulf of Thailand from Tuesday to Thursday.

It would bring heavy rain to the lower Central Plain including Greater Bangkok and the East and the South,  Ms Chomparee said. She warned of possible flash flooding and the danger from mountain runoff.

Waves would be stronger in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand from Monday to Thursday and small boats should remain in port in the upper part of the Gulf during that period, she said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Football takes centre stage after troubled World Cup build-up

DOHA: After a 12-year build-up engulfed by a desert storm of controversy, the World Cup finally kicks off in Qatar on Sunday with Lionel Messi aiming to crown his glittering career by winning football's greatest prize.

16:45
World

Australian freed by Myanmar junta arrives home

MELBOURNE: An Australian adviser to the former government of Myanmar returned home on Friday, a day after he was released from detention by the military junta as part of a mass amnesty.

16:15
Thailand

Heavy rain forecast next week

The Meteorological Department is forecasting heavy rain and possible flooding in central and lower regions for several days next week, brought by an approaching low-pressure system.

15:26