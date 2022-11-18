Heavy rain forecast next week

The Meteorological Department is forecasting heavy rain and possible flooding in central and lower regions for several days next week, brought by an approaching low-pressure system.

Director-general Chomparee Chompurat said on Friday that a low-pressure system near Borneo would pass over Cape Ca Mau on the southern tip of VIetnam on Sunday and Monday and enter the Gulf of Thailand from Tuesday to Thursday.

It would bring heavy rain to the lower Central Plain including Greater Bangkok and the East and the South, Ms Chomparee said. She warned of possible flash flooding and the danger from mountain runoff.

Waves would be stronger in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand from Monday to Thursday and small boats should remain in port in the upper part of the Gulf during that period, she said.