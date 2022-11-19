Ukraine in focus at Apec

Most of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders condemned the war in Ukraine while acknowledging that there are different views and assessments of the conflict.

The message was given in the 2022 Apec Joint Ministerial Statement issued on Friday following their meeting in Bangkok.

According to the statement, the members reiterated their positions as expressed in other fora, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, which, in Resolution No.ES-11/1 dated March 2, 2022, as adopted by a majority vote (141 votes for, five against, 35 abstentions, 12 absent) deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine.

Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy -- constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks.

"There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognising that Apec is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," the statement said.

Cherdchai Chaivaivid, Thailand's Apec Senior Official, said the joint statement is a productive outcome after the hard work dedicated to the job and the sense of ownership from all members that could help pave the way for fruitful conversations. He added that this year's attendance by leaders is extraordinary due to the many difficult circumstances which meant it took huge efforts from all the members to be present.

"We are happy with the achievement of all economies, and Thailand is a part of that. We want to see Apec as a functional engine that is able to deal with other challenges," he said.

Apec's Joint Ministerial Statement describes collaborative actions to be implemented by member economies over the next year to advance Apec's agenda in promoting trade and investment that is open to all opportunities, reconnects economies in all dimensions, and drives the region towards balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth through approaches such as the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy.

Ministers, through the joint statement, welcomed the Bangkok Goals on the BCG Economy, which will be submitted for endorsement by the Apec leaders today.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as the chairman of the 29th Apec summit, has expressed confidence that Bangkok's goals for the BCG Economy would be a compass that will guide Apec's work with a clear direction.

He also thanked Apec economies for their strong support in achieving a consensus on the Bangkok Goals on the BCG Economy and looked forward to the endorsement of this important work, which he said will be a legacy of Apec 2022.

The Bangkok Goals will serve as a roadmap for Apec sustainability and inclusive development, with a focus on four key areas: climate change mitigation, sustainable trade and investment, environmental conservation, and waste management.

Gen Prayut was speaking about the Bangkok goals for BCG as he delivered comments at Session I of the 29th Apec Economic Leaders' Retreat on the topic: "Balanced, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth" yesterday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

He expressed pleasure that Apec leaders came to an agreement to use the opportunity of recovering from Covid-19 to promote growth that is robust, balanced and inclusive.