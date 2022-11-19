Champions of pot plot pro-bill rally

Cannabis advocates announced on Friday that they would rally at Government House on Tuesday to monitor a meeting of the Narcotics Control Board, which could see marijuana returned to Type 5 narcotics status.

They also vowed to file an official letter to political parties to support the Cannabis-Hemp Bill in a bid to better regulate the usage of the plant amid concern about its rampant recreational use in the kingdom where it is now freely available.

Prasitthichai Nunual, a representative of the People's Network for Cannabis Legislation in Thailand, posted on his personal Facebook account that he would join the protest on Tuesday.

In his post, he insisted the Narcotics Control Board chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam keep cannabis unlisted as a Type 5 narcotic and pass the cannabis bill which supports control mechanisms for the plant's use.

Mr Prasitthichai wrote in his post that only the bill can regulate the use of cannabis in Thailand and guarantee that the law implemented by members of the parliament will put the needs of the public before those of politicians.

"The attempt to return cannabis to a narcotic drug will affect millions of people who are planting it. Moreover, the remit would restrict people from accessing cannabis in the long term," he wrote.

Democrat Party spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng responded to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's comment on the coalition parties' opposition to decriminalising cannabis by saying that everyone should prioritise the benefits to the public of the plant's legal status.

Mr Ramet said the government does not endorse the free use of cannabis. He said the bill only supports research and development for medicinal purposes to create more economic opportunities for the public.

The policy also states that the decriminalisation of cannabis has to follow control mechanisms restricted by the law, he added.

"The members of parliament, who are representatives of the Thai people, cannot turn a blind eye to this. If the policy cannot deliver a fair and well-rounded result, the House can delist cannabis," he said.

Mr Ramet said the draft does not outline ways of preventing students from accessing cannabis or making educational institutes cannabis-free zones. Other members of the opposition say the draft lacks provisions to prevent recreational use and have threatened to vote it down. The bill is due to be reintroduced for parliamentary debate on Dec 7.

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, a party-list MP for the Palang Pracharath Party, said the Bhumjaithai Party, which pushed for the bill, can request a deferral to review the proposed draft before presenting it to the House next month.