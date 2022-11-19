Man electrocuted when truck crane touched live wire

The truck crane was entirely destroyed after its hoist lines touched a live wire in Nong Bua Rawe district, Chaiyaphum province, on Friday. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)

CHAIYAPHUM: A truck crane driver was electrocuted and burned to death and two others were injured when hoist lines from its boom touched a live wire on a roadside in Nong Bua Rawe district on Friday.

The tragedy happened at 3.13pm on Nong Bua Rawe-Phakdi Chumphol Road in tambon Nong Bua Rawe.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and saw the burnt body of 46-year-old crane driver Sompong Thaemsomdee at the controls beside the boom crane.

Worker Kitakorn Supamat said that while Sompong, a local resident, was unloading sewage pipes to be buried on the roadside, boom hoists touched a live wire and the vehicle immediately caught fire.

One of the workers tried to help the driver but was injured by an electric shock.

Another worker who was on the top of a hoisted pipe was also injured by the electricity. He fell and was severely injured.