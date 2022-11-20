Prayut strengthens bilateral ties with prime ministers of NZ, Australia

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says closer bilateral ties with New Zealand will emphasise promoting stronger tourism between the countries.

The prime minister had a bilateral discussion on economics and tourism with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the Apec summit which ended on Saturday, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

The prime ministers agreed on environmental preservation that can maintain an economic balance and to prioritise ways to alleviate the global warming threat. They also discussed direct air links between Thailand and New Zealand, alongside the promotion of tourism.

Mr Anucha said Gen Prayut praised New Zealand's role in the development of the Mekong Sub-region and said he was pleased Wellington is assuming a partnership with Thailand in the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) grouping.

Gen Prayut also had his first face-to-face discussion with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who also attended the Apec summit in Bangkok. This year marks 70 years of Thailand's bilateral ties with Australia.

Mr Anucha said Mr Albanese believed the Bangkok Goals on the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy framework raised at the summit enabled cooperation among Apec members to take a more substantive form across many areas, from trade and investment, to the digital economy.

Gen Prayut said he was pleased that Canberra attaches importance to Southeast Asia and praised the cooperation Australia has consistently given towards the ACMECS framework.

The leaders agreed there remain areas where bilateral cooperation could be further strengthened, especially in the development of low-emission technology and Thailand's transition to clean energy.