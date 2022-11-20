Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
US VP Harris announces $20m clean energy funding for Mekong region
Thailand
General

US VP Harris announces $20m clean energy funding for Mekong region

published : 20 Nov 2022 at 12:53

writer: Reuters

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced $20 million in new funding for clean energy projects in the Mekong region, during the last day of her tour of Thailand on Sunday following a regional summit.

She spoke to civil society and business leaders in Bangkok after the close of a meeting of the 21-member Apec bloc a day earlier.

"Bold climate action is not only necessary to protect the people of our planet and our natural resources, but it is also powerful driver of economic growth," she said.

In an earlier news release, she said the administration would request funding from Congress for the Japan-US-Mekong Power Partnership (JUMPP), through which the two countries partner with regional nations to promote sustainable energy.

"In particular we know that the climate crisis presents a real threat to the communities who depend on the Mekong River. In Thailand, in Vietnam, Laos."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

With Philippines visit VP Harris seeks to reset relations

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in the Philippines on Sunday for talks aimed at reviving ties with Washington's oldest ally in Asia and one that is central to US efforts to counter China's increasingly assertive policies towards Taiwan.

13:13
Thailand

US VP Harris announces $20m clean energy funding for Mekong region

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced $20 million in new funding for clean energy projects in the Mekong region, during the last day of her tour of Thailand on Sunday following a regional summit.

12:53
Thailand

Red-orange glow in East

Thaksin's daugther Paetongtarn "Ung-ing" Shinawatra is the most popular choice for PM in eastern provinces, says Nida Poll; as in other regions, Pheu Thai and Move Forward together command majority support.

10:07