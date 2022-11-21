Temple tour ends with peace pledge

US Vice President Kamala Harris pays a courtesy call on the Supreme Patriarch at Wat Ratchabophit during her visit to Bangkok. (US Embassy photo)

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday met Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana at historic Wat Ratchabophit in Bangkok, where they discussed the promotion of social harmony and achieving sustainable economic development in the region and beyond.

The meeting was held on the heels of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Leaders' Summit.

Wat Ratchabophit was established in 1870 by King Chulalongkorn, or Rama V. It features a mixture of Thai and Gothic architecture. The temple is regarded as the epitome of elegance among the followers of Theravada Buddhism.

Upon arrival, Ms Harris took off her shoes before entering the Ordination Hall. A Gothic rib vault with golden pillars forms the mainframe of the Hall, which is lined with viridian walls on all four sides.

Contrasting the subtle blue-green backdrop are flowers painted in gold, complementing the golden flowery patterns that cover the entire nave ceiling.

As Ms Harris approached the central platform, she offered a bouquet of incense, candles and flowers to the Supreme Patriarch.

With over 70 years of experience in monastic life, the Supreme Patriarch is not only Thailand's pre-eminent religious figurehead but also a highly respected figure in the global Buddhist community. At the age of 95, he is praised for his gentle demeanour, graceful discipline and strict commitment to asceticism.

According to the Supreme Patriarch Office, the Supreme Patriarch told Ms Harris that "enshrined within this main chapel where we are gathered is the magnificently sculpted image of Lord Buddha, named the Buddha-Angirasa, whose presence serves as a reminder of the great spiritual leader who spent his life seeking, discovering and declaring the noble truths to guide humanity toward a world void of conflict and animosity.

"Beneath the Buddha image lies the relics and remains of great monarchs who were witnesses to the flourishing bilateral relations between the United States of America and the Kingdom of Thailand," His Holiness added.

"Our friendship is weaved from mutual understanding based on the freedom of conscience, belief and religion that the ancestors of both our countries have so painstakingly cultivated.

"As such, your visit would be remembered, treasured, and celebrated as an indisputable testament to our everlasting relationship and heritage, in keeping with our forebears' tradition while preserving it for future generations."

Ms Harris said she is honoured to visit the temple and said she aims to promote peace and harmony in the world.

She said she believes that if people with diverse religious, cultural and socio-economic backgrounds understand each other, mutual understanding and peaceful co-existence will be promoted.

The Supreme Patriarch wished Ms Harris success in her mission. He also invited her to observe the ornamental plaque that Rama V had placed above the exit door of the chapel. Inscribed there is an adage scripted in the sacred language of Pali that can be translated as "Unity among people in harmony yields prosperity".

"Peace would empower us to achieve our ultimate goal of sustainable social and economic developments for people in the Asia-Pacific region as well as in the global community," the Supreme Patriarch said.

The conversation was followed by a tour for the Vice President led by Somdet Phra Mahaweerawong, Vice Abbot and Secretary to the Supreme Patriarch. Their route looped twice around the Chedi stupa, located at the heart of the temple, in a clockwise manner that signifies an auspicious occasion.

Stupas are sacred Buddhist structures, with a history tracing back several thousand years to ancient India, and often harbour holy artefacts such as the relics of Lord Buddha or sculptures of great significance. The Wat Ratchabophit central stupa is home to a sandstone image of the meditating Buddha, believed to be approximately 700 years old, sheltered under a seven-headed serpent.

Lastly, Ms Harris visited the Main Assembly Hall, another Gothic-influenced building decorated in gold and pink, where she signed a guestbook before leaving the temple.