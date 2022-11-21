Body of missing teen retrieved from dam reservoir

A crowd gathered and posed for pictures with rescuers as the body of the missing youth was brought ashore at Sri Nakarin dam reservoir in Kanchanaburi on Sunday night. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The body of an 18-year-old missing since he fell from a jet ski in Sri Nakarin dam reservoir on Oct 24 was retrieved on Sunday, 27 days after the accident in Si Sawat district.

A search was quickly launched after Mawin Netdecha disappeared in the water. It was called off on Nov 9, and resumed on Nov 19.

About 200 rescuers from Kanchanaburi and nearby provinces began the search anew on Saturday, this time with better equipment. About 2pm, a bottom scanner detected an unusual object. An underwater drone was dispatched, and a body was found at a depth of about 74 metres. The missing youth's mother, Kessara Fuangfu, identified the body from the clothing.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon sent a special operations team from the navy, with more equipment and doctors, to assist in the body's retrieval.

The team arrived on Sunday. About 6pm, drones were sent down wth ropes and hooks. They retrieved Mawin's body from a depth of 70.5 metres and brought it to the surface about 7.05pm.

The body was bagged and brought ashore at 7.30pm and then taken away by ambulance to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Deputy provincial governor Pongsathorn Sirisakhon and district chief Thanayot Hiranyanet were present for the recovery operation.