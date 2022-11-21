Section
Tour bus overturns, 1 killed, 46 injured
Thailand
General

published : 21 Nov 2022 at 10:51

writer: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom

The crashed bus lies on its side after overturning on Highway 12 in Phetchabun on Sunday. The driver was killed and all 46 passengers injured. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)
PHETCHABUN: A double-decker tour bus overturned on Highway 12 in Nam Nao district on Sunday, killing the driver and injuring all 46 passengers.

The accident occurred about 3.30pm between kilometre markers 418-419 on Highway 12 (Lom Sak-Chumphae) in the Nam Nao National Park.

The driver of the chartered bus died in the crash and all 46 passengers were injured. Forty-five were admitted to Nam Nao Hospital and one to Khon San Hospital.

The passengers were all members of a women's group from Wapi Pathum district, Maha Sarakham province, on a field trip to Khao Kho in Phetchabun. They were on the way back to Maha Sarakham.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.

