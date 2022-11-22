Section
Pickup hits motorcycle at junction, 2 killed
Thailand
General

Pickup hits motorcycle at junction, 2 killed

published : 22 Nov 2022 at 11:11

writer: Jakkrit Waewkraihong

Rescuers give first-aid to the woman pillion rider of a motorcycle hit by a pickup at a T-junction in Trat's Khao Saming district on Monday. The motorbike driver was killed and the woman later died. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)
Rescuers give first-aid to the woman pillion rider of a motorcycle hit by a pickup at a T-junction in Trat's Khao Saming district on Monday. The motorbike driver was killed and the woman later died. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

TRAT: A man and a woman were killed when their motorcycle was rear-ended by a pickup at a T-junction in Khao Saming district on Monday afternoon, police said.

Pol Capt Yodkom Inkhai, a duty officer at Khao Saming, said the accident occurred about  3.17pm. The motorcycle had stopped at the Tha Pradu T-junction on Sukhumvit road and was waiting to make a right turn. It was hit by the pickup from behind.

When police and rescuers arrived they found the motorcycle driver, Veera Boonlert, 63, dead in the middle of the road with a broken neck.

His pillon passenger, Nittaya Boonma, was seriously injured. She was rushed by ambulance to Trat Hospital and later died.

The pickup driver Nathapong Yinrat, 30, suffered an injury to his right leg and a woman passenger, Natwisa Nukulkal, 34, sustained minor injuries.

Mr Nathapong told police he was heading for Trat town. The junction was on a hill. As he approached it he suddenly saw the motorcycle in front of him but was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting it.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of the accident.

Local residents said there are frequent accidents at the intersection, which is on a hill and without traffic lights.

