Cruise ship with 3,000 passengers arrives in Phuket

The Genting Dream cruise ship arrives off Patong beach in Phuket about 7am on Wednesday, from Singapore. (Photo supplied/Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A cruise ship from Singapore anchored off Patong beach on Wednesday morning, bringing 3,000 passengers for a brief visit to this island province.

The Genting Dream, operated by Resorts World Cruises, arrived about 7am. It is on a five-day cruise out of Singapore and stopped at Penang island in Malaysia before arriving in Phuket.

Officials from Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Kuala Lumpur and Phuket offices warmly welcomed the cruise ship's arrival. The passengers are mostly Singaporean, Malaysian, Indian, Indonesian and Taiwanese, according to Nongyao Jirundorn, director of the TAT’s Kuala Lumpur office.

The Genting Dream has 18 decks and is 335 metres long and of 150,300 gross tonnes. With 1,674 rooms, it can accommodate 3,352 passengers.

The ship left Singapore on Sunday. It is due to leave Phuket around 7pm on Wednesday and begins its return voyage, with scheduled calls at Langkawi island and Port Klang, which services Kuala Lumpur, in Malaysia.