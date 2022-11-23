Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cruise ship with 3,000 passengers arrives in Phuket
Thailand
General

Cruise ship with 3,000 passengers arrives in Phuket

published : 23 Nov 2022 at 11:59

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

The Genting Dream cruise ship arrives off Patong beach in Phuket about 7am on Wednesday, from Singapore. (Photo supplied/Achadtaya Chuenniran)
The Genting Dream cruise ship arrives off Patong beach in Phuket about 7am on Wednesday, from Singapore. (Photo supplied/Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A cruise ship from Singapore anchored off Patong beach on Wednesday morning, bringing 3,000 passengers for a brief visit to this island province.

The Genting Dream, operated by Resorts World Cruises, arrived about 7am. It is on a five-day cruise out of Singapore and stopped at Penang island in Malaysia before arriving in Phuket.

Officials from Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Kuala Lumpur and Phuket offices warmly welcomed the cruise ship's arrival. The passengers are mostly Singaporean, Malaysian, Indian, Indonesian and Taiwanese, according to Nongyao Jirundorn, director of the TAT’s Kuala Lumpur office.

The Genting Dream has 18 decks and is 335 metres long and of 150,300 gross tonnes. With 1,674 rooms, it can accommodate 3,352 passengers.

The ship left Singapore on Sunday. It is due to leave Phuket around 7pm on Wednesday and begins its return voyage, with scheduled calls at Langkawi island and Port Klang, which services Kuala Lumpur, in Malaysia.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Protests erupt at largest iPhone factory in China

Large-scale protests broke out at Foxconn's vast iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, central China, images circulating Wednesday on Weibo and Twitter showed.

12:48
Thailand

Cruise ship with 3,000 passengers arrives in Phuket

PHUKET: A cruise ship from Singapore anchored off Patong beach on Wednesday morning, bringing 3,000 passengers for a brief visit to this island province.

11:59
Thailand

Police target Pattaya transvestites preying on tourists

PATTAYA, Chon Buri: Tourist police have begun a campaign to prevent transvestites preying on tourists along Pattaya beaches ahead of the high season for tourism.

11:27