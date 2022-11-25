189 Thai eateries win Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand

Michelin Guide Thailand announces Bib Gourmand recognition for 189 restaurants and street-side eateries, including 53 newly added to the list. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has welcomed the news that 189 restaurants and street-side eateries have been selected by the Michelin Guide for the Bib Gourmand label for being the best value-dining spots, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

Mr Anucha said the recognition reflects the country's high culinary standards and famous food culture, which explains the consistent awarding of the Bib Gourmand, the guide's category for good food at a moderate price, to Thailand-based eateries and restaurants.

The label complements the government's promotion of gastronomy tourism, which enhances the country's appeal and translates into tremendous economic value.

The selected eateries include 53 new entrants on the Bib Gourmand list and six that were elevated in the rankings.

Some 82 are located in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, 13 in Ayutthaya, 27 in Chiang Mai, 23 in Phuket, 11 in Phang-nga, nine in Nakhon Ratchasima, six in Ubon Ratchathani, seven in Udon Thani and 11 in Khon Kaen.

Key criteria for the Bib Gourmand recognition are the quality of ingredients used, distinct taste, and creativity in cooking. Dishes that reflect the unique character of the chef also score higher, while value for money and consistency in taste of the same dishes savoured at different times are also important.

Mr Anucha said the meals served to leaders at the Apec summit also won high praise.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong uploaded a photo on his Facebook account of the "Welcome to Thailand" dish served on Nov 17. "A beautifully presented appetiser that creatively incorporated the Apec 2022 Thailand logo and the host country!"