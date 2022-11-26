Koh Lan pier gets B200m upgrade

CHON BURI: The Pattaya Marine Office will go ahead with its plan for a 200-million-baht renovation of Na Ban pier on Koh Lan, an island resort off Pattaya.

The project has already passed an environmental impact assessment study approved by the committee considering it, office director Ekkarat Khantharo said yesterday.

The Marine Department will now seek budgetary funding for fiscal 2024 to renovate Na Ban pier. The department had already included the pier's improvement in its action plan to promote tourism in Pattaya and serve the Eastern Economic Corridor, Mr Ekkarat said.

The project will see the pier undergo a major upgrade, he said, adding the estimated cost was 200 million baht. The project will start immediately after funding is approved and should take two to three years to be completed, he said.

The design plan is for a T-shaped pier that can accommodate large passenger boats with 300 seats, he said. At present, the pier accommodates speedboats and ferries from Pattaya.

Smaller boats and speedboats will also be able to moor at the renovated pier, while a pavilion will provide more facilities for travellers, he added.