S Korea agrees to accept more Thai workers

Thailand will be able to send up to 15,000 workers to South Korea to offset labour shortages in the future, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Saturday.

He said he met South Korea's ambassador Moon Seoung-hyun on Friday to discuss labour cooperation, which centred on tackling illegal labour and increasing the quota for Thai workers.

He said Thailand sought an increase in the quota for Thai workers in three groups: general workers under the E-9 visa, skilled labour under the E-7 visa and seasonal agricultural labour under the E-8 visa.

Mr Suchart said Thailand sends 2,500 general workers who are employed through the Employment Permit System each year and seeks an increase to 5,000.

As for skilled workers and seasonal workers, Thailand seeks a quota of 5,000 for each group, he said. Currently Thailand does not have the quota in these groups.

Mr Suchart said South Korea is willing to increase the quota for Thai workers in the future to offset labour shortages as the country's population ages. No timeline was given.

The increase in worker quota presents an opportunity for Thais to enhance their skills, boost incomes and increase the country's competitiveness, said the minister.

He also assured Mr Moon that the government would crack down on travel companies involved in bringing Thais to work illegally in South Korea.

He said the Friday meeting was a follow-up on talks between Thailand and South Korea during the Apec summit.