Russian crewman's hand cut off in cargo ship accident

SONGKHLA: A Russian crewman of a Panama-registered cargo ship was brought ashore in a medical evacuation to a hospital for treatment after having his right hand cut off in an accident while working on the ship on Saturday.

Rear Admiral Jaratkiat Chaiphan, director of the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Commander Centre Region 2, on receiving an emergency call for help, ordered HTMS Phuket to leave the Songkhla naval base with a team of doctors and nurses to meet the Panama-registered 20,000 gross tonnage cargo ship Lady of Luck, about 75 nautical miles from the Songkhla safe water buoy.



Evgenii Kriukov, 47, the Russian crewman who had his right hand cut off in an accident while working on the cargo ship, was evacuated by HTMS Phuket to Songkhla Hospital for treatment.

The cargo ship, loaded with containers, was on the way from Laem Chabang sea port in Chon Buri to Singapore when the accident occurred.