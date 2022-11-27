Lack of respect for women major cause of sexual violence in Thai society: Nida Poll

Men's lack of respect for women is on top of other causes of sexual violence in Thai society, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Nov 10-15 by telephone interviews with 1,311 people aged 15 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country.



Asked whether the following offences could be termed an act of sexual violence in Thai society, most of the respondents said "yes" and the rest thought otherwise:



• A senior male student trying to rape a junior girl student, believing she likes him (97.86% to 2.14%)

• A husband forcing his wife (jobless or without any income) to be sex workers (91.30% to 8.70%)

• A man talking a woman online into sending him her nude pictures and later threatening to expose them publicly unless she sends money to him (84.90% to 15.10%)

• A news headline of a girl being killed by boyfriend out of jealousy (83.14% to 16.86%)

• Secretly taking pictures of a woman in revealing clothes and posting them on the social media with a comment, causing her to feel ashamed (76.81% to 23.19%)

• A boss telling jokes on sex and sharing nude pictures, embarrassing employees (76.81% to 23.19%)

• A husband forcing his wife to have sex without her consent (72.31% to 27.69%)

• A girl being intimately touched by a close male relative (71.32% to 28.68%)

• A husband or wife committing adultery (52.17% to 47.83%)

• A man or woman being cheated online to transfer money in a romance scam (50.88% to 49.12%)



Asked what they thought were causes of sexual violence, the answers varied:



• 64.15% - Men's lack of respect for women

• 50.04% - Men's lack of understanding whether women are with or without consent

• 47.52% - Women wearing revealing clothes, flirting

• 3.51% - Imitations of inappropriate behaviors shown in the media such as soap operas

• 1.53% - Drugs and other intoxicants

• 0.69% - A family upbringing

• 0.53% - A sudden loss of conscience

• 0.46% - Adultery

• 0.08% - A social value of men being superior