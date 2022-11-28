Singer Tono visits cash-strapped Lao hospital to discuss equipment needs

Pakin "Tono" Kumwilaisak takes photos with his fans at a pier in Muang district of Nakhon Phanom province before boarding a boat across the Mekong River to Laos' Khammouane province on Monday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Khammouane Provincial Hospital in Laos has told singer-actor Pakin "Tono" Kumwilaisak it needs 25 pieces of medical equipment.

Tono and his manager, Nalinthorn Rattanawarangkul, on Monday left Nakhon Phanom province for Thakhek, the capital of Khammouane province, to discuss the equipment needed by the poorly-funded hospital with Lao doctors and other medical personnel.

Tono said he learned that the facility needed more than 25 pieces of equipment, including ultrasound and X-ray machines.

The 36-year-old celebrity will visit Nakhon Phanom Hospital on Tuesday to discuss that facility's needs.

He said the donations would come from funds raised by his swim across the Mekong River from Nakhon Phanom to Thakhek on Oct 22.

The 15-kilometre-swimming charity campaign received 87 million baht in donations to help the two hospitals.

Tono said every satang will be used to help them.