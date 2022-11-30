Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Aed Carabao accused of land grab
Thailand
General

Aed Carabao accused of land grab

published : 30 Nov 2022 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Yuenyong: Said to have forest land
Yuenyong: Said to have forest land

Corruption buster Veera Somkwamkid on Tuesday lodged a complaint with police against musician Yuenyong Opakul, aka Aed Carabao, accusing him of encroaching on a public forest in Saraburi province.

Mr Veera, secretary-general of the People's Network Against Corruption, together with officials from the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), also handed in what they said was evidence to Hin Son police in Kaeng Khoi district.

Their claims of encroachment on national park property include alleged illegal acquisition of land ownership documents.

Mr Veera also filed another complaint with the police against authorities of the Royal Forest Department (RFD) for malfeasance.

He said that the PACC had found that Mr Yuenyong owns possessory rights over a 35-rai plot of land located in the Tab Kwang and Muak Lek Forest Reserve, which he had acquired 21 years ago.

Mr Veera speculated that authorities from the RFD had unlawfully granted the possessory rights to Mr Yuenyong.

He further added that the land was used by adventure tour companies.

According to an unofficial survey, authorities found that dynamite had been used on the mountain during the construction of a 500-metre road.

A source representing Mr Yuenyong said that the musician says he is innocent and that the claims are false.

He is prepared for further legal proceedings, the source said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Business

ONEAM upbeat on SET outlook for 2023

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is expected to outperform other markets globally next year, peaking at 1,780 points, with the ongoing economic recovery and the upcoming election boosting investment sentiment, says One Asset Management (ONEAM).

10:00
Business

Jack Ma reported living in Japan after China tech crackdown

TOKYO: Alibaba founder Jack Ma has been living in Tokyo for almost six months after disappearing from public view following China's crackdown on the tech sector, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed sources.

09:45
Business

Applications for hotel asset warehousing scheme decrease

The total number of hoteliers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic applying for the central bank's asset warehousing scheme has declined thanks to the rebound in the tourism sector, according to an executive at the Bank of Thailand (BoT).

09:04