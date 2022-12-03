Freight train derails after loud blast in Songkhla

No injuries but authorities investigating whether accident or explosion was the cause

A man stands next to a derailed freight train following a loud bang that sounded like a bomb blast on a track between Hat Yai and Padang Besar stations in Songkhla on Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries. (Photo supplied/Assawin Pakkawan)

A freight train derailed after a loud bang that sounded like a bomb blast occurred on a track between Hat Yai and Padang Besar stations in Sadao district of Songkhla on Saturday afternoon. No casualties were reported.

Law enforcement and railway authorities are investigating whether the cause was an accident or an explosion. The Hat Yai-Padang Besar route may need to be closed for several days for repairs, said a source.

The incident happened when cargo train No.707 operating between Hat Yai and Padang Besar was approaching Khlong Ngae railway station in Tha Phor Ork village Moo 2 in tambon Tha Phor shortly after noon, Thai media reported.

Eleven of the 20 cars went off the tracks, which were also badly damaged. The four train staff — two drivers, one technician and another staffer — were unhurt. The train was reportedly transporting rubber sheets to Malaysia.

Eleven of the 20 cars on the Hat Yai-Padang Besar line went off the tracks. (Photo supplied/Assawin Pakkawan)