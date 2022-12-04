Eight students found needing dialysis after army training

An investigation in underway after 23 students were taken to hospital in Narathiwat with injuries sustained in military training.

Eight had acute kidney injuries. The commander of the 4th Army Region has ordered an investigation into the incident with doctors saying the training was inappropriate.

The case came to light after the mother of an injured student posted on her Facebook account on Nov 30 that her son was in critical condition caused by acute dehydration and damaged muscle tissue.

He developed symptoms after a training session at the Army Reserve Training Centre in Narathiwat.

After the post went viral, Maj Gen Pramote Prom-in, the 4th Army spokesman, said the military training was organised from Nov 26 to Dec 3 but on Nov 29 students started getting sick.

The training was stopped on Dec 2, a day before the course was to end, he said.

A total of 23 students were sent to Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Hospital. Eight were given kidney dialysis.

Doctors said the training session was not appropriate for students' physically and the hot weather also contributed to severe dehydration.

Officers from the 46th Military Circle Headquarters in Pattani province visited the students at hospital yesterday and asked them what happened.

One student said he received corporal punishment during the training. Five days later, he could not walk.

A physical examination yesterday indicated the student was severely injured. He has rhabdomyolysis, a syndrome stemming from a direct muscle injury.

Pratum Phetnil, the father of another injured student, said his son has received kidney dialysis twice during training.

The first time was on Nov 29 when his son had symptoms such as a stomachache, urinary retention and a strong urine colour. The second time was yesterday.

The doctor said his son had acute kidney failure. The condition is still critical, said Mr Pratum.

Commander of the 4th Army Region Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanak said the army will take care of the students until they are discharged.

The army will set up a committee to probe the incident, he said, with the investigation looking into the trainers involved.