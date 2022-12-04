Bangkok governor Chadchart's approval rating high after 6 months: poll

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt listens to a woman after arriving at Rama IIX Bridge on Nov 21, 2022, to promote a boat race competition planned for Nov 25-26. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt's approval rating is high after six months in office, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Nov 25-30 in telephone interviews with 1,500 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes to compile their opinions on Mr Chadchart's overall performance after six months in office since his landslide win in the May 22 gubernatorial election.



Asked how Mr Chadchart had performed in 17 different fields during the six months, the answers were:



1. An increase of green areas and public parks - 39.07% very good; 36.40% moderately good; 13.33% not very good; 9.13% not good at all; and 2.07% no answer (because they had no information).



2. Promotion of tourism in Bangkok - 40.54% moderately good; 38.13% very good; 11.33% not very good; 7.53% not good at all; and 2.47% no answer.



3. Promotion of sports - 38.40% moderately good; 34.84% very good; 16.40% not very good; 9.00% not good at all; and 3.13% no answer.



4. Handling of cleanliness, garbage, dust and wastewater problems - 39.73% moderately good; 33.13% very good; 16.40% not very good; 9.87% not good at all; and 0.87% no answer.



5. Handling of flooding - 34.87% moderately good; 31.80% very good; 18.93% not very good; 13.40% not good at all; and 1.00% no answer.



6. Improvement of services at various offices of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) - 40.40% moderately good; 29.53% very good; 16.00% not very good; 9.67% not good at all; and 4.40% no anwer.



7. Improvement of orderliness on sidewalks such as hawkers, roadside parking and vending stalls - 41.13% moderately good; 29.27% very good; 16.07% not very good; 10.53% not good at all; and 3.00% no answer.



8. Improvement of street scenery - 41.33% moderately good; 29.20% very good; 18.07% not very good; 1.13% not good at all; and 1.13% no answer.



9. Handling of health/public health problems - 42.67% moderately good; 25.33% very good; 17.39% not very good; 10.54% not good at all; and 3.53% no answer.



10. Arrangements of community order - 37.83% moderately good; 24.53% very good; 17.33% not good at all; 16.54% not very good; and 3.80% no answer.



11. Crime prevention and safety measures such as street lighting and security cameras - 39.13% moderately good; 24.40% very good; 21..54% not very good; 12.33% not good at all; and 2.60% no answer.



12. Solving of corruption problems at the BMA - 30.60% moderately good; 23.87% very good; 21.60% not very good; 16.06% not good at all; and 7.87% no answer.



13. Education development and handling of juvenile problems - 38.47% moderately good; 22.13% very good; 20.20% not very good; 12.13% not good at all; and 7.07% no answer.



14. Development of public transport systems - 42.13% moderately good; 21.87% very good; 18.07% not very good; 10.60% not good at all; and 7.33% no answer.



15. Solving of traffic problems - 44.60% moderately good; 21.00% not very good; 18.40% very good; 14.13% not good at all; and 1.87% no answer.



16. Handling of beggars and the homeless - 39.13% moderately good; 25.60% not very good; 16.87% very good; 14.07% not good at all; and 4.33% no answer.



17. Handling of problems over the cost of living - 32.26% not very good; 31.40% moderately good; 20.40% not good at all; 10.07% very good; and 5.87% no answer.



Asked about the overall satisfaction with Mr Chadchart's performance during the first six months in officer, a majority, 81.55%, were satisfied - 42.60% moderately, citing visible changes to betterment, and 38.93% very high, citing his dedication to work.



On the other side, 10.54% were not very satisfied, saying they had seen no clear improvements made, and 7.93% not satisfied at all, saying long-standing problems such as traffic and flooding had not been solved.