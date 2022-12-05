'No faults' in mall's fire systems

Pathumwan district officials inspected CentralWorld shopping centre after a fire broke out on the mall's second floor on Saturday and concluded the building's emergency sprinklers and fire alarm systems were working normally.

Sukwichaya Nasomsong, Pathumwan district chief, said on Sunday inspectors did not find any fault with the malls' fire warning system. She also said that due to the district's strict safety protocols, the mall's staff knew what to do as they had participated in a fire drill on Aug 16-17.

Director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, Teerayut Phumisak, said the office is preparing to launch a disaster prevention and mitigation plan for the New Year's holiday to help businesses and residents in Bangkok handle unexpected events.

The plan will see fireworks banned without the district chief's permission, and more strict checks on buildings' fire alarms, sprinkler systems, emergency exits, emergency generators and fire extinguishers.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that to prevent fires at Christmas and New Year photo backdrops and decorations, electrical inspections would be needed.