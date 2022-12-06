Jumbo jam: wild elephants strand tourists in Khao Yai

A large number of tourists were stranded on a road out of Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima after the road was blocked by a herd of about 10 elephants on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A large number of tourists were left stranded on a road out of Khao Yai National Park for over an hour after a long holiday when the road to Pak Chong district was blocked by wild elephants late on Monday afternoon.

Park officials closed the road and did not allow vehicles carrying tourists to proceed with their journey out of the park for safety reasons after a herd of about 10 wild elephants began roaming along the road as it was getting dark.



The jumbo jam stranded a large number of tourists and more than 100 vehicles for about an hour. They were allowed to proceed when the park officials were able to shepherd the elephants off the road.



Nathaporn Kwangpimai, a tourist, said she was excited to have an opportunity to take pictures of the wild elephants of Khao Yai from a close range.



Ms Nathaporn said the elephants looked very calm and peaceful, not showing any signs of aggression. In her view, the elephants had provided the tourists with added excitement.