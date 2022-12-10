Three family members attacked by pit bull

Peepo, a 2-year-old male Pitbull, attacks three family members while they are having dinner in Samut Prakan province on Friday night. (Photo: Samut Prakan Press)

Three family members were attacked and seriously injured by their male pit bull while they were enjoying a meal at their house in Samut Prakan’s Muang district on Friday night.

Two women and one man were found with multiple bite wounds on their arms and legs in their one-storey house, according to the rescue team of tambon Thepharak, after being alerted about the attack around 10.30pm.

The injured were identified as Chamras Khenwongsa, 70, her granddaughter Sarinthip, 25, and her grandson Chonlathep, 27.

Rescue workers gave them first aid before sending them to Samut Prakan Hospital.

House owner Nikhom Khenwongsa, 73, said his family raised two male pit bulls. One was 2 years old, and another was 7 months old.

The two-year-old pit bull, Peepo, had shown no sign of aggression and was friendly to all family members, said Mr Nikhom.

Before the attack, the four family members were eating grilled pork in front of their house.

While eating, Ms Sarinthip had an argument with her elder brother Chonlathep over an electrical plug for grilled pork. Loud noise might frighten Peepo and the pet dog suddenly attacked Ms Sarinthip. As her grandmother intervened, Peepo then attacked her.

Mr Chonlathep attempted to pull away the dog, but he was also attacked, according to Mr Nikhom.

Other family members at the scene were able to locked Peepo in its cage and immediately alerted rescue workers.

Following the attack, the family said they were still gripped with fears and no longer wanted to raise pit bulls for their safety.

The family said they were willing to hand over Peepo to anyone who wanted to raise it.