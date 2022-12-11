Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Mentally-ill husband kills wife, self
Thailand
General

Mentally-ill husband kills wife, self

published : 11 Dec 2022 at 13:07

writer: Manit Sanubboon

A rescue volunteer looks at the body of a woman killed by her husband at a house in Kabin Buri district of Pachin Buri on Sunday.
A rescue volunteer looks at the body of a woman killed by her husband at a house in Kabin Buri district of Pachin Buri on Sunday.

PRACHIN BURI: A man thought to be mentally ill shot his wife to death before taking his own life in Kabin Buri district early on Sunday.

Pol Lt Col Nanthapol Khunlakhon, chief investigator at Sa Bua police station, said the incident occurred at about 4.50am at a house at Moo 1 village in tambon Lat Takhian.

Police and a rescue unit rushed to the house and found Jenjira Nuangnakchak, 22, lying dead in a bedroom of the one-storey house. She had been shot in the right side of the head.

The police found her husband, Jirawat Chitwin, 21, lying by her side. He had been shot in the head and seriously injured, and was holding a .38 pistol in his right hand.

Chamlong Chitwin, Jirawat's father, said at about 4.50am he heard two gunshots and his five-year-old granddaughter crying. He went into the house to find Jirawat and his wife lying in a pool of blood. Jirawat, who was still alive, was rushed to Kabin Buri Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mr Chamlong said his son, who was mentally ill, had accused his wife of having an affair with another man. Jirawat might have shot his wife out of jealousy before taking his own life, he said.

An investigation was still underway.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

Russia ramping up production of 'most powerful' weapons: Medvedev

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday the country was ramping up production of new-generation weapons to protect itself from enemies in Europe, the United States and Australia.

17:15
Thailand

Pheu Thai's Paetongtarn woos southern voters

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The Pheu Thai Party introduced Paetongtarn "Ung-ing" Shinawatra as its potential candidate for the post of prime minister in a major rally in this southern province on Sunday.

16:28
World

China's capital swings from anger over zero-Covid to coping with infections

BEIJING: Beijing's Covid-19 gloom deepened on Sunday with many shops and other businesses closed, and an expert warned of many thousands of new coronavirus cases as anger over China's previous Covid policies gave way to worry about coping with infection.

15:43