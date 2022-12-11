Mentally-ill husband kills wife, self

A rescue volunteer looks at the body of a woman killed by her husband at a house in Kabin Buri district of Pachin Buri on Sunday.

PRACHIN BURI: A man thought to be mentally ill shot his wife to death before taking his own life in Kabin Buri district early on Sunday.

Pol Lt Col Nanthapol Khunlakhon, chief investigator at Sa Bua police station, said the incident occurred at about 4.50am at a house at Moo 1 village in tambon Lat Takhian.



Police and a rescue unit rushed to the house and found Jenjira Nuangnakchak, 22, lying dead in a bedroom of the one-storey house. She had been shot in the right side of the head.



The police found her husband, Jirawat Chitwin, 21, lying by her side. He had been shot in the head and seriously injured, and was holding a .38 pistol in his right hand.



Chamlong Chitwin, Jirawat's father, said at about 4.50am he heard two gunshots and his five-year-old granddaughter crying. He went into the house to find Jirawat and his wife lying in a pool of blood. Jirawat, who was still alive, was rushed to Kabin Buri Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.



Mr Chamlong said his son, who was mentally ill, had accused his wife of having an affair with another man. Jirawat might have shot his wife out of jealousy before taking his own life, he said.



An investigation was still underway.