Temperatures to drop nationwide this week, more rain in South next weekend

Tourists wait for sunrise at Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai on Saturday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

People in Thailand are bracing for cool weather this week due to the impact of a low-pressure area moving down from China.

The Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted temperatures would drop by between three and six degrees Celsius this week as a northeasterly wind brings a cold spell into the northern, northeastern and central regions, including Bangkok. Provinces in the upper northern region can expect strong winds on Saturday, it added.

The weather service said the southern region would be mainly dry until Saturday, when downpours are expected to return in some southern provinces.

Muang district in Chiang Rai was the coolest city in the country with temperatures of 14.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, while the lowest temperature was were recorded at 4 degrees Celsius on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai. Moderate rain was recorded in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Sunday morning, it added.