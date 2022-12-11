Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Temperatures to drop nationwide this week, more rain in South next weekend
Thailand
General

Temperatures to drop nationwide this week, more rain in South next weekend

published : 11 Dec 2022 at 18:46

writer: Online Reporters

Tourists wait for sunrise at Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai on Saturday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)
Tourists wait for sunrise at Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai on Saturday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

People in Thailand are bracing for cool weather this week due to the impact of a low-pressure area moving down from China.

The Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted temperatures would drop by between three and six degrees Celsius this week as a northeasterly wind brings a cold spell into the northern, northeastern and central regions, including Bangkok. Provinces in the upper northern region can expect strong winds on Saturday, it added.

The weather service said the southern region would be mainly dry until Saturday, when downpours are expected to return in some southern provinces.

Muang district in Chiang Rai was the coolest city in the country with temperatures of 14.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, while the lowest temperature was were recorded at 4 degrees Celsius on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai. Moderate rain was recorded in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Sunday morning, it added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Temperatures to drop nationwide this week, more rain in South next weekend

People in Thailand are bracing for cool weather this week due to the impact of a low-pressure area moving down from China.

11 Dec 2022
World

No survivors in Jersey blast: rescuers

SAINT HELIER, Jersey: Rescuers in Jersey said Sunday after an all-night search that there was no hope of survivors from an explosion that flattened a three-storey apartment block.

11 Dec 2022
World

More Iranians at imminent risk of execution: rights groups

PARIS: Several Iranians were on Sunday at risk of imminent execution over protests that have rocked the country's clerical regime, rights groups warned, after an international backlash over Iran's first hanging linked to the movement.

11 Dec 2022