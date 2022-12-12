'Hidden' temple tour to run until Sunday

Visitors enjoy a projection mapping and light and sound show at Wat Phumarin Ratchapaksi in Bangkok's Bangkok Noi, part of the 'Hidden Temples' tour series. (BMA photo)

The government has launched another tour of the city's hidden temples as part of the Unfolding Bangkok event, which will run until next Sunday.

The event was organised by the Creative Economy Agency, Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, to give the capital city's tourism sector a boost.

More excursions will be organised until March next year, with each trip focusing on different themes.

In the "Hidden Temples" tour series, tourists will be taken on a tour of the capital city's lesser-known temples, while those taking part in the "Greeting Benjakitti" tour will be taken to explore Bangkok's downtown forest park. In the "Living Old Building" series, participants will be treated to a retrospective of the city's historical buildings.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon took part in the tour on Saturday, joining visitors at Wat Phumarin Ratchapaksi and Wat Dusidaram in Bangkok Noi.

During the tour, visitors were guided to explore five temples on the Thon Buri side of the city with the support of CEA, Urban Ally centre and Silpakorn University's Faculty of Architecture.

The first series of the tour, which focused on Wat Intharam and Wat Chantharam-Wat Ratcha Khruet in Talat Phlu area, was organised from Nov 12-20.

The last tour, scheduled for Dec 17-25, will focus on Wat Phraya Siri Aisawan-Wat Suaansawan and Wat Kharuhabodi in Bang Yi Khan area.

Mr Sanon said the event will help promote local identity and spur community economy while allowing participants to learn more about Buddhism, traditional cuisines and local residents' way of life.