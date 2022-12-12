Cause of pilgrim's death on flight home still unclear

Ruamkatanyu Foundation staff take the bagged body of Bahaem Saeshon from the Thai Airways International plane after it arrived in Bangkok from Jeddah on Saturday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chaiyutworakan)

The cause of death of a man on a return flight from a pilgrimmage to Saudi Arabia was still inconclusive and further examination was needed, Disease Control Department director-general Thares Krasanairawiwong said on Monday.

Dr Thares said 71-year-old Bahaem Saesoh and four relatives left on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia on Nov 27, and were booked to fly home on Saturday.

The man suffered from asthma. He had received two Covid-19 vaccine shots, but no booster. He had been vaccinated against flu and meningococcal disease.

Three days before the return trip, the man showed symptoms of asthma and developed a cough. He was given medicine to relieve the symptoms.

On Dec 10, before boarding Thai Airways International Flight TG 504 (Jeddah-Bangkok) he suffered from exhaustion and was taken onboard the aircraft in a wheelchair.

During the flight, about 8am Thailand time, a passenger sitting next to him noticed his head was drooping and notified cabin staff. Crew members and a foreign nurse who was a passenger performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him and used an automated external defibrillator (AED), but to no avail. He had no vital signs.

Since it was feared the man might have caught Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), a dangerous communicable disease, a nasal swab sample was sent to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute for RT-PCR tests. The tests found Covid-19 genetic material, but no sign of MERS.

Further examination of the body would be made to establish the actual cause of death, Dr Thares said.

Dr Sopon Iamsirithavorn, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, advised people in the "608 group" (aged or with a chronic illness) to ensure they have at least four jabs against Covid-19. Those whose last vaccination was more than 4-6 months ago should immediately get a booster shot to reduce the severity of the illness and chance of death should they be infected, he said.

People who plan to travel abroad should get a booster shot at least 14 days before the trip, he said.