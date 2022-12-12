Myanmar man found dead on roadside

Police and rescue workers examine the body of the Myanmar man found on a roadside in Sichon district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Monday morning. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A migrant worker found dead on a rural roadside in Sichon district on Monday morning was believed to have died from illness, police said.

Pol Lt Col Veeraya Kochaborirak said the man was from Myanmar and was identified as Soe Paing, 56. He was a plantation worker in tambon Sichon.

His friends told police the man disappeared from his house on Sunday night, only to be found dead on the roadside at Moo 8 village in tambon Sichon on Monday morning.

Police were accompanied to the scene by a doctor from Sichon Hospital and rescuers from the Tai Teck Tung Foundation. There were no wounds or other evidence of violence on the body. The doctor said the man probably died from a chronic illness.

The body was being kept at the Tai Teck Tung Foundation, awaiting collection by friends or relatives for funeral rites.