Thailand
General

Two arrested with contraband ganja

published : 12 Dec 2022 at 17:42

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Packages of the contraband marijuana seized in That Phanom district, Nakhon Phanom, on Monday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
NAKHON PHANOM: A Mekong Riverine Unit patrol arrested two men with 257 kilogrammes of contraband marijuana from Laos, in That Phanom district late on Sunday night, police said.

Patcharapol Onngoen, 21, and Warat Saetong, 21, both from That Phanom district, were detained after the  pickup they were travelling in was stopped on a road along the Mekong river bank in tambon Nam Kam by the MRU patrol.

There were nine sacks in the pickup containing 257 packages of dried marijuana, each weighing 1kg.

The two allegedly said the marijuana had been smuggled across the Mekong river from Laos and they collected it from the river bank and were delivering it further inside the country.

They were handed over to That Phanom police for legal proceedings.

