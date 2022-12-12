Body found partly buried in paddy field

Police and bystanders in the field where a missing man's partially buried body was found on Monday at Ban Nong Yao, tambon Nong Bua Sa-ard in Bua Yai district, Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 39-year-old man found partially buried in a paddy field three days after he went missing and was probably killed by drinking companions, according to police.

The dead man was found in a field at Ban Nong Yao of tambon Nong Bua Sa-ard in Bua Yai district on Monday morning, and the discovry reported to Bua Yai police.

Arriving at the scene, police were confronted with a man's legs and feet in red sneakers sticking out of the ground. The rest of the body was in a shallow grave and was dressed in a red checked shirt and trousers. There were injuries and cuts caused by a hard and sharp object.

About 100 metres from the body was a rough shelter where police found two empty liquor bottles, and a buried bag and sickle nearby.

Police identified the dead man as Wirat Songnok, a resident of Ban Nong Prue Pattana in tambon Khok Krabueang of Ban Luam district.

His relatives said the man had been missing from his home for three days. He had left home with three friends to hunt paddy rats.

Police said he appeared to have been dead at least 20 hours, by the condition of the body, and was likely killed during an argument with his drinking companions. The body was sent to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for post-mortem examination