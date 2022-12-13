Pregnant woman killed, 14 hurt when pickup rear-ends truck

Rescue workers pry open the door of the crashed pickup truck to remove the injured driver and dead passenger, after the vehicle rear-ended a parked truck in Songkhla's Thepha district on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Mittraparb Samakhi foundation, Hat Yai Facebook)

A pregnant woman was killed and 14 other people injured when a pickup truck taking people to work rear-ended a parked truck loaded with logs in Thepha district of Songkhla on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Pattani-Songkhla Road at Krong Itam village in tambon Koh Saba, said Pol Capt Vivorn Khunkaew, deputy investigation chief at Thepha police station, and was reported around 6.30am.

At the scene, police found a crashed Chevrolet pickup truck with Pattani licence plates. Its front was wedged under the back of a parked 10-wheel truck with Narathiwat licence plates loaded with rubber tree logs. The roof of the pickup truck cab was nearly torn off.

There had been 15 people travelling on the pickuop -13 women and two men, including the driver. Most were workers.

One passenger, a pregnant woman, was killed and the driver badly injured. They were both trapped inside the wreckage. Rescue workers had to pry open the doors to remove them.

The 13 others had been on the pickup truck's bed. Some were thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash. All were injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police said the pickup was carrying the workers from Pattani to a factory in Na Mom district of Songkhla. At the time of the accident it was raining, visibility was poor and the road was slippery.

Police were questioning the driver of the parked truck.



