Part-time jobs for students to help solve Phuket labour shortage

Tourists arrive in Phuket during the Songkran festival in April. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

The Ministry of Labour is arranging part-time jobs for students among its proposals to solve the current labour shortage in the tourism sector in Phuket.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said the labour shortage was a consequence of the current boom in Phuket tourism.



Information from the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Phuket Tourist Association and Tourist Industry Council of Phuket showed there were 8,772 job vacancies at 405 hotels and other tourist businesses in the province, he said.



Mr Suchart said the ministry had worked with the Phangnga Community College in arranging for students to do part-time work in Phuket, providing both job opportunities and support for tourist businesses during the New Year and approaching tourist seasons.

A jobs fair was planned on Dec 27 at Central Phuket's Public House, where people could get information about the different kinds of work available in the province.

The ministry's employment office in Phuket would also provide information on job vacancies on Facebook and LINE Open Chat. All job placement agencies in Phuket would get the same information, he said.

Pairote Chotikasathien, director-general of the Employment Department, said his office would encourage firms to hire more elderly people and offer accommodation and bonus incentives to attract workers from other provinces.

He said Phuket was an good choice for workers as the provincial daily minimum wage was 354 baht, the highest in Thailand along with Chon Buri and Rayong.

Job seekers can sarch vacancies, both in Phuket and other provinces, on the department's website <ไทยมีงานทำ.doe.go.th> or use the "ไทยมีงานทำ" app to find jobs which suit their qualifications, skills and domicile, he added.