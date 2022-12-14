Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Rama III road still congested after subsidence
Thailand
General

Rama III road still congested after subsidence

published : 14 Dec 2022 at 10:22

writer: Online Reporters

The subsidence on Rama III Road under a flyover across Charoen Rat Road in Bang Kholaem district. The flyover has been closed and traffic is resticted to narrow lanes, causing major congestion in the area. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)
The subsidence on Rama III Road under a flyover across Charoen Rat Road in Bang Kholaem district. The flyover has been closed and traffic is resticted to narrow lanes, causing major congestion in the area. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

Traffic congestion continued on Rama III Road on Wednesday after a subsidence at Nua Tai intersection in Bang Kholaem district, Bangkok.

The subsidence occurred on the inbound lanes of Rama III Road under a flyover crossing Charoen Rat Road on Tuesday. The area is where the Metropolitan Electricity Authority is putting power lines underground.

The flyover was closed for safety. Motorists were forced to use narrow lanes at ground level and the traffic tailed-back for several kilometres.

Sand and soil was being poured into the subsidence pit. Traffic radio JS 100 quoted Assoc Prof Anek Siripanichgorn of the Engineering Institute of Thailand as saying the subsidence could have been a consequence of high tides in the nearby Chao Phraya River combined with strong currents in the underground aquifer.

Engineers were due to begin checks of the soil substrata and structural integrity of the flyover and tunnels carrying power lines through the area.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Economy can withstand global risks, says finance minister

The Thai economy is still on the recovery path and should grow 3.4% in 2022 and 3.8% next year, supported by a rebound in the vital tourism sector, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Wednesday.

11:22
World

Warnings of tough times over China's rapid zero-Covid exit

BEIJING: A week after China began dismantling its tough 'zero-Covid' controls, the World Health Organization warned of "very tough" times ahead and state media reported some seriously ill patients at hospitals in Beijing, raising fears of a wave of infections.

11:09
Thailand

Rama III road still congested after subsidence

Traffic congestion continued on Rama III Road on Wednesday after a subsidence at Nua Tai intersection in Bang Kholaem district, Bangkok.

10:22