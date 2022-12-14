Rama III road still congested after subsidence
published : 14 Dec 2022 at 10:22
writer: Online Reporters
Traffic congestion continued on Rama III Road on Wednesday after a subsidence at Nua Tai intersection in Bang Kholaem district, Bangkok.
The subsidence occurred on the inbound lanes of Rama III Road under a flyover crossing Charoen Rat Road on Tuesday. The area is where the Metropolitan Electricity Authority is putting power lines underground.
The flyover was closed for safety. Motorists were forced to use narrow lanes at ground level and the traffic tailed-back for several kilometres.
Sand and soil was being poured into the subsidence pit. Traffic radio JS 100 quoted Assoc Prof Anek Siripanichgorn of the Engineering Institute of Thailand as saying the subsidence could have been a consequence of high tides in the nearby Chao Phraya River combined with strong currents in the underground aquifer.
Engineers were due to begin checks of the soil substrata and structural integrity of the flyover and tunnels carrying power lines through the area.
- Keywords
- road
- subsidence
- traffic