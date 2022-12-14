Rama III road still congested after subsidence

The subsidence on Rama III Road under a flyover across Charoen Rat Road in Bang Kholaem district. The flyover has been closed and traffic is resticted to narrow lanes, causing major congestion in the area. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

Traffic congestion continued on Rama III Road on Wednesday after a subsidence at Nua Tai intersection in Bang Kholaem district, Bangkok.

The subsidence occurred on the inbound lanes of Rama III Road under a flyover crossing Charoen Rat Road on Tuesday. The area is where the Metropolitan Electricity Authority is putting power lines underground.

The flyover was closed for safety. Motorists were forced to use narrow lanes at ground level and the traffic tailed-back for several kilometres.

Sand and soil was being poured into the subsidence pit. Traffic radio JS 100 quoted Assoc Prof Anek Siripanichgorn of the Engineering Institute of Thailand as saying the subsidence could have been a consequence of high tides in the nearby Chao Phraya River combined with strong currents in the underground aquifer.

Engineers were due to begin checks of the soil substrata and structural integrity of the flyover and tunnels carrying power lines through the area.