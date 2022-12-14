Assets worth B2.5bn seized from drug network in Northeast

Senior police examine assets, mostly trucks and land title deeds, seized from a major drug network in the Northeast during raids in eight provinces on Wednesday. (Photo: Police TV)

Narcotics suppression police seized assets worth almost 2.5 billion baht during raids in eight northeastern provinces on Wednesday.

Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) searched 30 locations in the eight provinces, impounding assets of a major drug network worth 2,480 million baht - mostly in land and trucks.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Chinnaphat Sarasin said strict law enforcement and the seizure of assets of those involved in the illicit drug trade were effective tools.

NSB chief Pol Lt Gen Sarayut Sa-nguanphokhai said Wednesday's searches and seizures followed the arrest of drug suspect Wattana Sriwilai with 1,976,000 methamphetamine pills at a vehicle inspection checkpoint in Sikhiu district of Nakhon Ratchasima on June 14.

An extended investigation led to court arrest warrants for three other people believed involved in drug trafficking, Pol Lt Gen Sarayut said. The suspects were alleged members of a major network moving illicit drugs from the Northeast to the South.

On Nov 30, two of the suspects were apprehended, Rawiwan Wannafak, 26, in Sakon Nakhon and Chakkraphong Khamchana, 38, in Nonthaburi.

Investigators had clear evidence that the drug network had run a logistics firm, delivering goods domestically and internationally, as a front for its illicit activities, the NSB chief said.

The continuing investigation uncovered many other members and led to Wednesday's raids and impounding of assets, he said.



