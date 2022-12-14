Net idol Siapo jailed for 54 years for online gambling, money laundering

Crime Suppression Division police arrest Siapo Po-arnon, a popular net idol, during a raid on his house in Bangkok on Feb 4 this year. (File photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced Siapo Po-arnon, a popular net idol, to 54 years in jail for money laundering and promoting online gambling to the tune of 1.8 billion baht in bets.

Siapo, 30, was among 21 defendants named in a lawsuit filed by public prosecutors for violating the Gambling Act, the Money Laundering Act and for other offences.

According to the suit, the 21 defendants were divided into three groups – the first an executive group tasked with issuing orders, the second those who handled financial transactions, and the third holders of bank accounts for accepting online bets.

The executive group comprised Siapo, his wife Chuthamas Chanthee, his elder brother Phuttharak Chat-anont and Mr Phuttharak’s wife Ploypitcha Patulang – named the first to fourth defendants. Siapo’s mother Banyen Channara, who earlier fled, was also a member of this group.

According to the suit, a total of 575,323 bets worth 1,760 million baht had been placed via bank accounts held by the second group. There had been 2,713 money transfers amounting to 841.67 million baht to launder money.

Each defendant denied all charges. Siapo and 18 defendants were denied bail and detained. Mr Phuttharak and Ms Ploypitcha were temporarily released on bail, but fled during the court trial. The court issued arrest warrants for the fugitive couple.

Siapo Po-arnon (Screengrab from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ct3dz6m2o38)

The court found Siapo guilty of 18 counts of collusion in organising and promoting online gambling, for which he received 48 months in jail. He was also convicted on another 25 counts of money laundering offences, resulting in a sentence of a further 50 years – a total of 54 years behind bars.

Under Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code, the net idol will serve a maximum of 20 years.

His wife Chuthamas, the second defendant, was found guilty on two counts of promoting gambling, with each count carrying a jail term of three months, for a total of six months.

His brother Puttharak was sentenced to three months in jail for promoting gambling, while his wife Ploypitcha was found guilty on seven counts of money laundering and given a sentence of 14 years.

The other defendants also faced jail terms.

After hearing the court’s verdict, Siapo looked shocked. He said he would appeal the ruling, and hugged his daughter before being taken into custody.

Crime Suppression Division police arrested Siapo at his house on Phetkasem Road in Phasicharoen district of Bangkok on Feb 4 this year.

In August 2020, Siapo grabbed news headlines when a House working group on whether to legalise online gambling invited him to participate in its delibrations as an adviser.