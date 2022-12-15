52,000 title deeds to be given

The Land Department has kicked off its 2023 land survey campaign, aiming to issue 52,000 land titles to people in 69 provinces.

Suttipong Juljarern, permanent secretary for the interior, on Wednesday issued guidelines for land officials to carry out the land survey in fiscal year 2023.

Mr Suttipong said the government wants to create more opportunities for Thais, some of whom have been found to possess land without the proper deeds.

In addition, the survey aims to correct any mistakes made in terms of land title deeds that were issued without prior inspection, potentially resulting in the revocation of some deeds.

In this regard, the department has used the Real Time Kinematic (RTK) Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Network to estimate the price of the land via mobile phone.

"We hope land owners obtain the proper deeds as these legally grant the owner the right to proceed with land investment or development without fear of legal proceedings or having their deeds revoked," said Mr Suttipong.

"Officials must also check plots first to ensure they are not reserved forests or state land," he added.

Land Department director-general Chayawut Chanthorn said that the department first launched the land survey in 1985 and issued land title deeds to locals back then for a total of 14.7 million plots, covering 70.9 million rai.

In this fiscal year, the department has issued deeds for 45,443 plots, exceeding its original 43,500 plots which had been targeted for some 70 provinces.