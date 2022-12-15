Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati in hospital with heart problem
Thailand
General

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati in hospital with heart problem

published : 15 Dec 2022 at 16:12

writer: Online Reporters

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati is greeted by well-wishers outside the Grand Palace on Oct 31, 2020. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati is greeted by well-wishers outside the Grand Palace on Oct 31, 2020. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati was admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after passing out because of a heart problem, the Royal Household Bureau announced on Thursday.

The bureau said the princess passed out while she was training her pet dogs in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima at 6.20pm on Wednesday.

The princess was taken to Pakchongnana Hospital in the district to receive initial treatment under the advice of royal doctors, it said. She was transported by helicopter to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after her condition was stabilised.

The princess's pets were being trained to compete in the Thailand Working Dog Championship 2022 organised by the  Royal Thai Army and being held from Dec 10-19 at the Military Dog Battalion in the district.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Huge online gambling network busted

Thirty-one people have been arrested on charges of operating gambling websites for a major criminal network, with about 1.2 billion baht in bets in circulation, during police raids in Bangkok and Chanthaburi.

16:12
Thailand

Princess in hospital

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati is in King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after passing out because of a heart problem, the Royal Household Bureau announced on Thursday.

16:12
World

Study: China Covid deaths could reach 1 million

Almost 1 million people in China may die from Covid-19 as the government rapidly abandons pandemic curbs, according to a new study by researchers in Hong Kong.

15:16