Well-wishers invited to sign books for princess

Thailand
published : 15 Dec 2022 at 17:46

writer: Online Reporters

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha. (Photo: Royal Household Bureau)
The Thai Red Cross Society has invited people to sign well-wishers’ books for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati at Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, starting on Friday morning.

Well-wishers can sign the books on the first floor of the Bhumisirimangalanusorn Building at Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital from 8am to 4pm every day.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha was admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after passing out because of a heart problem, the Royal Household Bureau announced on Thursday.

The princess passed out while she was training her pet dogs in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima at 6.20pm on Wednesday. She was taken to Pakchongnana Hospital in the district to receive initial treatment under the advice of royal doctors, said the bureau.

The princess was transported by helicopter to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after her condition was stabilised.

